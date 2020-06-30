



Together, we’ll explore themes around the intersection of climate and racial justice, and discuss what independence from fossil fuels, police brutality, corporate control of our government, and systemic oppression looks like.



We hope you’ll tune in! And please be sure invite your friends to join as well. The rally will be streamed across our social media platforms.



Activist Groups:



--Fire Drill Fridays & Jane Fonda, activist

--Greenpeace USA

--Sierra Club

--Working Families Party

--Honor the Earth



ABOUT: Fire Drill Fridays & Jane Fonda, activist



Inspired by Greta Thunberg’s call to act like “our house is on fire”, I’ve moved to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate. Every Friday, I will be leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in. We can’t afford to wait.



Currently, to prioritize the health and well being of the Fire Drill Fridays community,

Fire Drill Fridays is shifting from in-person rallies to online ones!



Fire Drill Fridays is a project by Greenpeace.



