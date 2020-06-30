Environmental Racism Webinar



Date & Time: July 7, 2020 @ 11 AM PM PT (2 PM ET)



Join The Climate Reality Project and guest speaker Reverend Dr. Gerald Durley,

civil rights activist and board chair of Interfaith Power and Light, to discuss

environmental racism and the ways it impacts communities of color and Indigenous populations.



During the webinar, we will explore the intersection of the environmental degradation and race, how you can help affected communities, and ways to be an ally to individuals who live

on the front lines of climate change and environmental racism.



Please RSVP at link at bottom of page to access the Zoom link.

