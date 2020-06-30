Environmental Racism Webinar
Date & Time: July 7, 2020 @ 11 AM PM PT (2 PM ET)
Join The Climate Reality Project and guest speaker Reverend Dr. Gerald Durley,
civil rights activist and board chair of Interfaith Power and Light, to discuss
environmental racism and the ways it impacts communities of color and Indigenous populations.
During the webinar, we will explore the intersection of the environmental degradation and race, how you can help affected communities, and ways to be an ally to individuals who live
on the front lines of climate change and environmental racism.
Please RSVP at link at bottom of page to access the Zoom link.
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
|Environmental Racism: People of Color & Indigenous on Front Lines of Climate Change
|Tuesday July 07
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Speaker
|The Climate Reality Project
|Online via Zoom
For more event information: https://www.climaterealityproject.org/lear...
