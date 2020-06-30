top
Protesters Switch Destination at Last Minute, March on Menlo Park Police Station Pt 1
by Remembering Black Lives Murdered
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
A June 25 rally was purportedly to target FaceBook for paying for a substation and police salaries near their headquarters in Menlo Park.
sm_hammixupkine.jpg
original image (4555x3037)
Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Everyone was prepared to march on Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park when they gathered for a rally in downtown Palo Alto at City Hall. Some people even brought signs critical of the social media company including one that read "Facebook Clean Up Your Act."

People who live in the Belle Have section of Menlo Park, along with nearby East Palo Alto residents, have plenty to be mad at Facebook about. When the social media giant signed up to pay $11.1 million over five years for a new substation's cop salaries, the writing was on the wall. Residents say that racial profiling and police harassment increased with more police on the Menlo Park force.

But after gathering on June 25 at Palo Alto City Hall, protestors found the demonstration organizers led them on a different route. The group of hundreds marched to the Menlo Park Police Station for a surprise appearance. It is there that they met their nemesis. Although Facebook remains on their list of bad actors.


§Setting up In front of Palo Alto City Hall
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamhoodsquad.jpg
Tha Hood Squad
Tha Hood Squad
§Arrivals run into old friends...
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamkok3.jpg
...but they have to stay 6 ft apart
...but they have to stay 6 ft apart
§Solidarity
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hammissy.jpg

§Waiting for the Rally to Begin...
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamsharatbest.jpg
...a dance for Peace
...a dance for Peace
§Sign
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamhateoligarchy.jpg

§Anti Facebook Sign
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_haminrd.jpg

§anti FB sign
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hammbwavirus.jpg

§Speaker
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamjt.jpg
TJ Farari of Tha Hood Squad
TJ Farari of Tha Hood Squad
§listening to speakers
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamacrowd.jpg

§Speaker
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamaspeaker.jpg

§bike sign
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamasign.jpg

§Dear Palo Alto sign
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamadearpa.jpg

§Message on Mask
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamamasksays.jpg
PAPD = Palo Alto Police
PAPD = Palo Alto Police
§Black Trans Lives Matter
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamaguyinkilt.jpg
Kilt
Kilt
§Facebook symbol on sign
by Gotta Love It
Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 4:45 AM
sm_hamafbsymbol.jpg

