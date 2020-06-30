Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are administering a new death penalty by failing to protect prisoners from COVID-19, a deadly virus. During the Coronvirus state of emergency, Gov. Newsom has the power to order immediate mass releases to prevent further deaths in CA prisons. Demand he take action now!



-Bring: POTS, PANS, SPOONS

