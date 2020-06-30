Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are administering a new death penalty by failing to protect prisoners from COVID-19, a deadly virus. During the Coronvirus state of emergency, Gov. Newsom has the power to order immediate mass releases to prevent further deaths in CA prisons. Demand he take action now!
-Bring: POTS, PANS, SPOONS
|Sunday July 05
|12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Protest
|No Justice Under Capitalism
Meet: At Noon in front of the Planet Fitness at Northridge Plaza parking lot–4840 San Juan Ave, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (just outside Sacramento)
We will then head to Newsom's house and rally till sundown: 7640 Tobia Way, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 30th, 2020 12:25 AM
