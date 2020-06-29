top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Racial Justice
BLM Die-In in Central Fairfax
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
Fairfax demonstration with music, speeches, conversation groups, ends with 8 minutes and 46 seconds "die in" in central intersection.
sm_01.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

On Sunday, June 28, the Black Lives Matters movement came to Marin County's small, very white, town of Fairfax. The theme was "Rethink Public Safety". Over 150 protesters, including the town's Mayor, met in the town's central parkade. Speeches acknowledged the town's lack of diversity and that the town had to be part of the movement. There were demands for less police and more social services.

People formed (socially distanced) conversation groups and addressed specific racial issues. Cars then arrived at the town's central intersection from three directions and placed themselves across the road to block traffic. Demonstrators, including the town's mayor, rushed into the street and placed themselves on the pavement, face down, for eight minutes and forty six seconds.

As one of the organizers had noted, "you will be uncomfortable."

All high resolution photos
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_02.jpg
original image (1400x1704)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_03.jpg
original image (1978x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_04.jpg
original image (1400x2012)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_05.jpg
original image (1757x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_06.jpg
original image (1924x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_07.jpg
original image (1847x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_08.jpg
original image (1824x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_09.jpg
original image (1873x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_10.jpg
original image (1400x2153)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_11.jpg
original image (1734x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_12.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_13.jpg
original image (1400x2049)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_14.jpg
original image (1899x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_15.jpg
original image (1898x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_16.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_17.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_18.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:08 PM
sm_19.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1002.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code