top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
Berkeley H.S. Students Lead their Fifth Racial Justice Protest, "Say Her Name"
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
Berkeley High School student organizers said their Say Her Name demonstration was held “in recognition of all the identities that have been neglected in the fight against police brutality and systemic racism.”
sm_berkbamnbetter.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Photos by Nancy Rubin, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Protesters at Berkeley's Say Her Name demonstration got together in front of Berkeley High in the early afternoon of June 27. Photographer Nancy Rubin walked with them as far as Shattuck Avenue and Dwight Way, where the protesters sat in the intersection and held a long silence... 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the neck of George Floyd.

Members of BAMN, By Any Means Necessary, marched alongside high school students, families, and other community members.

According to Berkeleyside.com, this makes the fifth significant racial justice protest led by Berkeley High students since George Floyd's murder on May 25, which caused a national uprising and surge of protests throughout the United States.
§Gathering in front of Berkeley High
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkschool.jpg
original image (3504x2554)
§Speaking into megaphone
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkmegaphone.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
§Speaker at right, sign language interpreter on the left
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berksignlanguage.jpg
original image (3760x2426)
§Hands
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkhands.jpg
original image (3577x2443)
§Marching down the road
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkflag.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Upside-down flag says "Fuck the System"
§Marching
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkmarchgu.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
§on the move
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkmarch3.jpg
original image (4471x3237)
§Dwight and Shattuck
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkdwight1.jpg
original image (3958x2367)
§Dwight and Shattuck
by Rest in Power
Monday Jun 29th, 2020 12:50 AM
sm_berkdwightshattuck2.jpg
original image (3899x2925)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1002.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code