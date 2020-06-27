Monday June 29 - Protest to Stop Eviction of 1921 Walnut St. Tenants by Posted By Lynda Carson

Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 10:33 PM

Protect The Tenants During The Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic:



The tenants at 1921 Walnut St are facing eviction and displacement from their rent-controlled apartments and unwittingly find themselves in a “David v's Goliath” struggle with the Regents of the University of California!