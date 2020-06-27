The continued growth of charters, co-locations and privatization threaten the right to an equal education. The privatizers are using the pandemic to massively expand online education and also further eliminate public schools.
The forum will examine the history of charters and privatization and what what teachers, staff, parents and students can do to protect their public schools and public education.
It will also look at how the pandemic is being used by these privatizers to accelerate the destruction of public education and what needs to be done about it.
Soni Lloyd of UTLA and Carlos Taboada of UTR Retired will be present.
This is a free Zoom based event.
Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|LaborFest 2020: Privatization, charters & the Defense Of Public Education
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 11
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Soni Lloyd
|Location Details
|This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/privatization-...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 9:47 PM
