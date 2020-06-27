



Across the country, brave employees stand up to injustice on the job and fight to Save the People’s Post Office. A moving indictment of the toxic culture and push to downsize, this eye-opening documentary allows viewers to hear from experts and advocates including Ralph Nader and Richard Wolff, and directly from the selfless and courageous people hidden behind the scenes, long suffering and ignored.



The film is 1 hour and 33 minutes.



Link to trailer:



There will be a Live Q&A with film director Jay Galione.



This is a free LIVE Zoom based event.



