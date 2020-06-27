In the film, "Gone Postal", Jay Galione, son of a postal worker, investigates the dark corners of the Unites States Postal Service.
Across the country, brave employees stand up to injustice on the job and fight to Save the People’s Post Office. A moving indictment of the toxic culture and push to downsize, this eye-opening documentary allows viewers to hear from experts and advocates including Ralph Nader and Richard Wolff, and directly from the selfless and courageous people hidden behind the scenes, long suffering and ignored.
The film is 1 hour and 33 minutes.
Link to trailer: https://vimeo.com/414559912
There will be a Live Q&A with film director Jay Galione.
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event.
You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/10/2020
|LaborFest 2020: The Film – Gone Postal
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Laborfest
|Location Details
|This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/film-gone-post...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 9:34 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network