The United States has a long history in the fight for labor parties. This forum will look at this history and the prospects for such a party today in the United States.
First, the forum will briefly look at the long history of the fight for a labor party and the most recent effort to form one which was led by OCAW leader Tony Mazzocchi. It will also look at the growing anger by working people not only against the Republicans but Democrats.
Participants include Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA; Jack Heyman, retired militant with ILWU Local 10.
This is a free Zoom based event.
Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/ 7/2020
|LaborFest 2020: History of Labor Parties In The US and Prospects Today
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday July 07
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Laborfest
|Location Details
|This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/history-of-lab...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 8:55 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network