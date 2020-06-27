The United States has a long history in the fight for labor parties. This forum will look at this history and the prospects for such a party today in the United States.



First, the forum will briefly look at the long history of the fight for a labor party and the most recent effort to form one which was led by OCAW leader Tony Mazzocchi. It will also look at the growing anger by working people not only against the Republicans but Democrats.



Participants include Al Rojas, co-founder of the UFWA; Jack Heyman, retired militant with ILWU Local 10.



This is a free Zoom based event.



