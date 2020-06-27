top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 7/ 5/2020
LaborFest 2020: Internecine Warfare, Class and The George Floyd Uprising
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 05
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorGeorge Wright
Location Details
This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
With George Wright and Steve Zeltzer

In the midst of the warfare between both the Democrats & Republicans, the racist murder of George Floyd has led to the biggest mass protest in the post war period.

At the same time, more than 44 million workers have lost their jobs with no plan in place to put people back to work. George Wright will look at the reasons for the internecine warfare and the inability of both parties to have a solution to the racist system and growing social and economic conditions.

This is a free Zoom based event.

Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
sm_black_lives_matter.jpg
original image (1008x435)
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/internecine-wa...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 8:45 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1003.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code