With George Wright and Steve Zeltzer



In the midst of the warfare between both the Democrats & Republicans, the racist murder of George Floyd has led to the biggest mass protest in the post war period.



At the same time, more than 44 million workers have lost their jobs with no plan in place to put people back to work. George Wright will look at the reasons for the internecine warfare and the inability of both parties to have a solution to the racist system and growing social and economic conditions.



This is a free Zoom based event.



Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event. For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/internecine-wa...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 8:45 PM