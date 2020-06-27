top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 7/ 4/2020
LaborFest: Police, Labor & Union in America – Boston Police Strike
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLaborfest
Location Details
This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
The mass protest movement against the murder and lynching of George Floyd and many many others has led to a struggle in the labor movement about the role of the police and whether they should be in the unions. The AFL-CIO as well as other unions have thousands of police members.

Last month, the Martin Luther King Jr. Labor Council in Seattle after a sharp debate, voted to throw the police out of the council. At the same time, ATU and TWU bus drivers in New York and Chicago have refused to transport arrested protesters.

One ATU 241 member Erek Slater in Chicago was removed by the police and terminated after he had a discussion with members at his bus barn on the position of the ATU International.

This forum will look at these issues and what labor should do.
Panelists:
Gabriel Prawl, Former Seattle ILWU Local 52 president and A. Philipp Randolph Institute Seattle Chapter President
Jack Heyman, Retired ILWU Local 10 Member and Former ITF Bay Area Agent
Erek Slater, ATU 242 Bus Driver & Executive Board Member
Leith Kahl, ILWU Local 19 Seattle

This is a free Zoom based event.

Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
1919_boston_police_walked_off_job.png
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/police-labor-u...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 8:38 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1003.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code