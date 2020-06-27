The mass protest movement against the murder and lynching of George Floyd and many many others has led to a struggle in the labor movement about the role of the police and whether they should be in the unions. The AFL-CIO as well as other unions have thousands of police members.
Last month, the Martin Luther King Jr. Labor Council in Seattle after a sharp debate, voted to throw the police out of the council. At the same time, ATU and TWU bus drivers in New York and Chicago have refused to transport arrested protesters.
One ATU 241 member Erek Slater in Chicago was removed by the police and terminated after he had a discussion with members at his bus barn on the position of the ATU International.
This forum will look at these issues and what labor should do.
Panelists:
Gabriel Prawl, Former Seattle ILWU Local 52 president and A. Philipp Randolph Institute Seattle Chapter President
Jack Heyman, Retired ILWU Local 10 Member and Former ITF Bay Area Agent
Erek Slater, ATU 242 Bus Driver & Executive Board Member
Leith Kahl, ILWU Local 19 Seattle
This is a free Zoom based event.
Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/ 4/2020
|LaborFest: Police, Labor & Union in America – Boston Police Strike
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 04
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Laborfest
|Location Details
|This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/police-labor-u...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 8:38 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network