Produced and promoted by Michael Moore, Planet of the Humans critiques the mainstream climate change movement while proffering solutions of its own. This recent movie on climate change has in turn precipitated both a defense by some current climate activists as well as still more trenchant analyses on the causes and solutions to global warming.
This program is at the Marxist Library addresses, from a left perspective, themes raised in the movie regarding climate change and its solutions. Our speakers represent diverse backgrounds of technical competence.
Sandeep Agarwal is an engineer with many years of working with the solar power and energy storage. Sandeep will take a critical look at ideological basis of fiscal policies like green new deal and carbon pricing which are being promoted to accelerate global decarbonization.
Sharat G. Lin is a medical physicist and political economist. Sharat will argue that the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy must not only make use of every possible aspect of decarbonization, starting with the low-hanging fruit and “bridge technologies,” but must drastically reduce non-fossil greenhouse gas production through lifestyle changes mobilized through state and institutional intervention. We cannot automatically assume that small is better or that socialism will solve the problem that capitalism has created.
Roger Harrisis a biologist and a retired consultant, who has worked assessing the environmental impacts of oil, gas, geothermal, co-generation, electric, wind, and solar energy developments. Michael Moore’s movie, pointing to the depleting finite resources on the planet, blames human population growth as a fundamental cause of environmental degradation. Roger will present the perspective that there may be too many superrich people, but that the ideology of overpopulation is a justification of unequal social relations and is not scientifically valid. Climate justice suggests that we consider the “climate debt” that the industrialized countries have as the main contributors to global warming.
You need not have viewed Planet of the Humans to benefit from joining us at this webinar. The one-hour and 40-minute movie, however, can be viewed free at https://planetofthehumans.com/.
FUND APPEAL
Support Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
The Institute for the Critical Study of Society at the Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library continues to need funds to meet necessary expenses. Since we can no longer "pass the hat" at our in-person forums, please send contributions to our treasurer either online via Paypal or by check:
PayPal: ICSSSunday [at] yahoo.com
Richard Fallenbaum
Checks:
Pay to: Richard Fallenbaum
Send to: Richard Fallenbaum
1225 Neilson Street
Berkeley, California 94706-2435.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 6/28/2020
|Planet of the Humans – Left Perspectives on Climate Solutions
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 28
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Institute for the Critical Study of Society
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2591082607?pwd=TTdlcFlnZEVCdWt2VlRHeWZLeHNKQT09
Meeting ID: 259 108 2607
Password: 6MwQP7
Dial in: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbXBRf3FyY
|
For more event information: https://icssmarx.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 6:16 PM
