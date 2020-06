This program is at the Marxist Library addresses, from a left perspective, themes raised in the movie regarding climate change and its solutions. Our speakers represent diverse backgrounds of technical competence.



Sandeep Agarwal is an engineer with many years of working with the solar power and energy storage. Sandeep will take a critical look at ideological basis of fiscal policies like green new deal and carbon pricing which are being promoted to accelerate global decarbonization.



Sharat G. Lin is a medical physicist and political economist. Sharat will argue that the ongoing transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy must not only make use of every possible aspect of decarbonization, starting with the low-hanging fruit and “bridge technologies,” but must drastically reduce non-fossil greenhouse gas production through lifestyle changes mobilized through state and institutional intervention. We cannot automatically assume that small is better or that socialism will solve the problem that capitalism has created.



Roger Harrisis a biologist and a retired consultant, who has worked assessing the environmental impacts of oil, gas, geothermal, co-generation, electric, wind, and solar energy developments. Michael Moore’s movie, pointing to the depleting finite resources on the planet, blames human population growth as a fundamental cause of environmental degradation. Roger will present the perspective that there may be too many superrich people, but that the ideology of overpopulation is a justification of unequal social relations and is not scientifically valid. Climate justice suggests that we consider the “climate debt” that the industrialized countries have as the main contributors to global warming.



You need not have viewed Planet of the Humans to benefit from joining us at this webinar. The one-hour and 40-minute movie, however, can be viewed free at



You need not have viewed Planet of the Humans to benefit from joining us at this webinar. The one-hour and 40-minute movie, however, can be viewed free at https://planetofthehumans.com/

For more event information: https://icssmarx.org/

