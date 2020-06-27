The Federation of Retired Union Members (FORUM) is affiliated with the San Francisco Labor Council with the purpose of promoting and preserving the spirit of unionism and participating in the campaigns and activities of labor. Participants represent some of the constituent unions in the Labor Council and warmly welcome additional union retirees to attend month in-person meetings, when such meetings can safely resume.



These meetings are held on the first Tuesday each month, 10 a.m. at the San Francisco Labor Council Office – 1188 Franklin St, Suite 203. Each year FORUM has held a sharing of stories and personal recollections of the 1934 General Strike and other more recent labor actions.



But this year, because of COVID-19, we have collected and pre-recorded some inspiring memories.



This is a free Zoom based event.



Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event. For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/bread-roses-la...

