This is a free Zoom presentation with journalist Steve Hill and Edward Escobar.
UBER, Lyft and other gig transportation platforms are spending over $120 million to overturn AB5 which required these companies to provide workers comp, social security and other protections for drivers. Will this law destroy the gig companies and what is the reality for gig workers and the future of work?
Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/ 6/2020
|LaborFest 2020: AB5, Tech Robber Barons and Slavery
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday July 06
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Edward Escobar
|Location Details
|This is a free Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/ab5-tech-robbe...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 4:44 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network