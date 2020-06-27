This is a free Zoom presentation with journalist Steve Hill and Edward Escobar.



UBER, Lyft and other gig transportation platforms are spending over $120 million to overturn AB5 which required these companies to provide workers comp, social security and other protections for drivers. Will this law destroy the gig companies and what is the reality for gig workers and the future of work?



Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 4:44 PM