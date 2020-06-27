From the pre-urban history of Indian Slavery to the earliest 8-hour day movement in the U.S., the ebb and flow of class war is traced. SF’s radical working class organizations are shaped in part by racist complicity in genocide and slavery.
From the 1870s to the 1940s there are dozens of epic battles between owners and workers, culminating in the 1934 General Strike and its aftermath. This is an entirely different look, during a four-hour bike tour, at San Francisco labor history.
For more information: (415) 608-9035
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
LaborFest 2020: Labor History Bike Tour
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Sunday July 05
Time
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type
Teach-In
Organizer/Author
Chris Carlsson
|Location Details
|
This event is a bike ride in San Francisco.
Meet at 518 Valencia, near 16th St., SF at 12noon.
Please dress appropriately.
There is a sliding scale $15 – 50, benefiting Shaping San Francisco.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/labor-history-...
