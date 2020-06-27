Eighty-five years ago at this location, a great battle took place by workers and residents of San Francisco against the police and National Guard. We will look at the causes of the 1934 General Strike and why it was successful. How was the strike organized and why are the issues from that strike still relevant to working people today? We will also view some of the key historical sites in this important U.S. labor struggle.
|Date
|Sunday July 05
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Gifford Hartman
