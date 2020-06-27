top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | LGBTI / Queer
Rally and March Show LBTQ+ and Menlo Park Community Stand with Black Lives Matter
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
Students from high schools in Menlo Park and Palo Alto pulled together an event that drew community members from the surrounding area and San Francisco. After a rally they occupied several Menlo Park streets with a noisy march.
sm_gayjcmarchstarts.jpg
original image (2000x1113)
Observing 6 feet social distancing and wearing masks, on June 24 starting at noon activists and community members gathered for a rally at Fremont Park located in Menlo Park on the San Francisco Peninsula.

High school student and organizer Henry Shane said the event was a chance for the local community, and specifically the LGBTQ+ community, to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement. "We aimed to draw attention to two important aspects of the BLM movement--black trans lives matter and black queer lives matter," he stated.

Residents of East Palo Alto, Redwood City, Menlo Park and Palo Alto began arriving before the noon hour and some came from San Francisco as well.

Speakers from groups including Tha Hood Squad, Justice Vanguard and high school Black Student Unions spoke about the need to expand the global conversation around Black lives to include Black transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

After about 30 minutes, protesters occupied streets on Santa Cruz Ave. then turned south on El Camino Real where they stopped all traffic on the southbound lane until reaching Middle Ave. They then turned back toward Fremont Park via University Ave, continuing their march on the roadway.

Menlo Park undercover police were not well disguised as they shot photos of protesters. A protester called one out when the officer shot photos of his underage daughter. The demonstrator challenged the cop and forced him to delete the photos.
§Students
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcalexpluscrew.jpg
original image (2000x1301)
§Members of Refuse Fascism Came from San Francisco
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcrf.jpg
original image (2000x1584)
§Media
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcjtcenter.jpg
original image (2000x842)
§Speaker Activist JT Faraji
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcjtalone.jpg
original image (1250x2000)
§Strike a pose
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcanndamanda.jpg
original image (2000x1759)
§listening to speakers
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcmany.jpg
original image (2000x1025)
§And off they go!
by Community Rising
Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 2:52 PM
sm_gayjcmarchstarts2.jpg
original image (2000x1017)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1003.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code