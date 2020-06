Local chapters are organizing small group banner drops to Plaster the Bay with Peace & Justice. We invite you to organize your own banner drop or join one of ours. Bring your own banner, or use one of ours.

Our main large banners:

-DEFUND the POLICE, DEFUND the PENTAGON

-DEMILITARIZE!

-HEALTHCARE not WARFARE!



All are welcome to join, though we'd prefer you walk or bike to the location. Additional banners available. We already have a small crew and plan to stay socially distanced. Please let us know if you will organize your own group, the place, time and contact info, and we will promote!

Toby Blomé:



(Wearing a mask and socially distancing required)

