DEMILITARIZE banner drop
Date Saturday July 04
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMartha Hubert
Emailmhubert7 [at] earthlink.net
Location Details
Highland Avenue Bridge over the San Jose exit/entrance to Interstate 280, in the Bernal/Mission/Noe/Glen Park vicinity.
National CODEPINK is calling for us to organize car caravans and other peace actions on July 4th with the theme being “Independance from War."
For this banner drop action, we'll have these messages on banners:
DEMILITARIZE, and MAKE AMERICA LOVE AGAIN.
Thanks to our friend, Barbara for generously offering to make these banners while being totally “sheltered in place!”

All are welcome to join, though we'd most like to be joined by those of you who could walk or ride your bike to the location. (Bernal/Mission/Noe/Glen Park) We already have a smallish crew and plan to stay socially distanced. Please let me know if you'd like to join us: mhubert7 [at] earthlink.net

I also have PEACE and VOTE banners that we could use, and there's another bridge, within sight (Richland Ave.) that could accommodate additional banners.
(Wearing a mask and socially distancing required)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 12:48 PM
