View events for the week of 6/30/2020
Virtual Protest Against Stolen SCOTUS: Fight Back for Fair Courts!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 30
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorInvidisible, Demand Justice, other
Location Details
Online/virtual
On Tuesday, June 30th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET, Indivisible, Take Back the Court, and
Demand Justice are coming together to host a virtual protest rally to fight back against
the Supreme Court and press for Court reform: “Fight Back for Fair Courts!”

Over the next few weeks, the conservative justices on the Supreme Court are poised to
inflict tremendous damage to our democracy: they could keep Trump’s tax returns secret,
and weaken the legal right to abortion — all while during a global pandemic the fate of
the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act hangs in the balance.

A fair judiciary is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy — so it’s no coincidence that
right now, we have neither. The Republican Party has stacked the courts with extremely conservative ideologues, most egregiously in 2016, when Mitch McConnell stole a
Supreme Court seat so that Donald Trump could fill it.

In fact, Trump and McConnell have successfully confirmed 200 judges to the federal bench, including the two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Trump’s judges overwhelmingly tend to be white, male, and very young. Many of them are unqualified. This is the legacy that will remain long after Trump is gone, since federal judges serve on the bench
for life.

We are organizing an exciting group of speakers for an hour-long virtual rally. Just because
we can’t gather in person in front of the Supreme Court, doesn’t mean we can’t get out the
rally signs and make our voices heard.

Democracy hangs in the balance, and we hope you’ll join us.

SPEAKERS:

--Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts

--Congressman Ro Khanna, CA-17

--Alicia Garza, Principal, Black Futures Lab, Strategy and Partnerships Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance and Co-founder, Black Lives Matter

--W. Kamau Bell, comedian and host of CNN's United Shades of America

--Dan Pfeiffer, Pod Save America co-host and former Obama advisor

--Mara Keisling, Executive Director, National Center for Transgender Equality

--Varshini Prakash, Executive Director, Sunrise Movement

--Brian Fallon, Executive Director, Demand Justice

--Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, co-founders, Indivisible

--Aaron Belkin, Executive Director, Take Back the Court
___________________________________________________________

Join in the Fight for Fair Courts!

Get on your "soap box"! Record a video telling us why we need to fight
for real court reform NOW.

Go to: https://indivisible.soapboxx.us/prompt-single/faircourts
___________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://act.indivisible.org/signup/060820-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 27th, 2020 9:30 AM
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar will be joining the speaker line upIndivisibleSaturday Jun 27th, 2020 9:41 AM
