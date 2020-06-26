



WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has been indicted on 17 counts of Espionage and 1 count of conspiracy to commit computer crime for publishing the government’s documents exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan and torture in the Guantanamo Bay prison. The indictment of Assange is recognized by many free-speech groups as the most important press freedom case of our time.



Recently trumped up charges of conspiring with Anonymous hackers will be analyzed in this Saturday’s episode of the bi-weekly Action4Assange show:

Video Link:

OR

Go to YouTube.com and search Action4Assange



***For those w medical conditions/unable to attend : Please follow @Action4assange livestream found at the above YouTube Channel***



More information on this GLOBAL movement can be found by searching #Candles4Assange on Twitter. #Candles4Assange is a global movement keeping the delicate flame of PRESS FREEDOM burning!



The attack and arrest by the British government and police on Julian Assange with the direct support of the US controlled Ecuadoran government and the US government is an attack on all journalists, whistleblowers, and democracy. It is aimed at closing down all alternative media. While there is no prosecution of the war criminals exposed by WikiLeaks, Assange, Chelsea Manning and other journalists and whistleblowers are under attack and imprisoned.



#FreeAssangeNOW

