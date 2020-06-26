top
World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco 2020
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 04
Time 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorWorld Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco
Location Details
Ferry Building, Embarcadero. Meet between the Farmer's Market and Starbucks. Observe social distancing and mask requirements before and during the ride
Our usual World Naked Bike Ride Naking season of 5 rides has been disrupted by the COVID-19 shuttering of our daily lives. However, recently, a number of businesses and activities are slowly returning. Sadly, there is no news of any big July 4th activity, no fireworks display planned. But that doesn't mean the Fourth of July needs to be dull and uneventful. So what better way to celebrate than by having a World Naked Bike Ride?

We will have one ride to make up for the other postponed events. We will meet at 11:00 am at the usual spot north of the Ferry Building on Embarcadero, between the Farmers Market and Starbucks. Please observe social distancing and mask requirements before and during the ride.

As usual, it is an environmental protest ride as bare as you dare; be naked, wear body paint skimpy stuff, whatever you are comfortable in.

Our ride will take us through the Fisherman's Wharf, North Beach, parts of Market,the Wiggle to the Haight and to Ocean Beach, then we'll double back to our finish in the Castro.

Weather recently has been well suited to go unsuited, so join us for the WNBR 2020.
sm_wnbr_cover_002.jpg
original image (900x450)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1613046632...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 26th, 2020 12:01 PM
§WNBR stop in Aquatic Park
by World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco
Friday Jun 26th, 2020 12:01 PM
wnbr_2009_aquaticpark_sf.jpg
§WNBR in front of City Hall
by World Naked Bike Ride - San Francisco
Friday Jun 26th, 2020 12:01 PM
sm_100_0127.jpg
original image (4608x3440)
