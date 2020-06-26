From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek On Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
WorkWeek looks at the role of the police, police terror, labor and the AFL-CIO. The police have been expelled from the MLK Jr. Labor Council in Seattle after a debate and participants discuss the issue. Also WorkWeek looks at termination of Chicago ATU 241 bus driver and Executive Board member Erek Slater.
WorkWeek on 6/26/2020 looks at the struggle in the labor movement about the role of police in the unions.
A campaign is now taking place to remove police unions from the AFL-CIO. We interview past ILWU Local 52 president & A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter president Gabriel Prawl and Seattle
ILWU Local 19 member Leith Kahl about the fight in the Martin Luther King Jr. Labor Council in Seattle to kick out the police union.
They discuss the struggle at the Labor Council where they won the vote to remove the police union. WorkWeek also interviews Erek Slater, a Chicago bus driver who is on the executive board of ATU 241 and was removed from his job while having a discussion with his fellow workers about the use of union bus drivers to ferry arrested BLM protesters in Chicago. He was terminated and is now fighting for his job back.
We also talk with Jack Heyman, retired ILWU Local 10 member former ITF Agent about the role of the police in the labor movement.
Additional media:
Defense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek Slater
https://www.change.org/p/chicago-transit-authority-drop-all-charges-and-reinstate-chicago-bus-driver-erek-slater?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22860526_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=1123370684&recruited_by_id=dcc875c0-b5be-11ea-9af4-19701e610203&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial
CTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting police
https://chi.streetsblog.org/2020/06/09/cta-bus-driver-alleges-he-was-disciplined-for-organizing-against-transporting-police/?fbclid=IwAR3g7ChNmNm7h2eopzJ2IjK_rkUQZ7Eh-yAX9025-yVmeDUnM2tmL3YazSY
ATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the Police
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22590/bus-workers-atu-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest-solidarity?link_id=2&can_id=2787c928536944be51dc3490ab96c045&source=email-get-ready-for-janus-20-how-to-make-your-union-do-things-2&email_referrer=email_831088&email_subject=extra-minneapolis-is-punishing-transit-workers-who-wouldnt-help-the-police-time-for-the-ceo-to-start-making-sacrifices-too
Kids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not Compatible
https://workersandcopsaredifferent.com/2020/06/08/kids-who-die/?fbclid=IwAR0hNRtVPKRwSsJGb8es6XXa0Vxu-UURP0F_k766F7stCUVV_ZVi0qzT4as
Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la
National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573
Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
A campaign is now taking place to remove police unions from the AFL-CIO. We interview past ILWU Local 52 president & A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter president Gabriel Prawl and Seattle
ILWU Local 19 member Leith Kahl about the fight in the Martin Luther King Jr. Labor Council in Seattle to kick out the police union.
They discuss the struggle at the Labor Council where they won the vote to remove the police union. WorkWeek also interviews Erek Slater, a Chicago bus driver who is on the executive board of ATU 241 and was removed from his job while having a discussion with his fellow workers about the use of union bus drivers to ferry arrested BLM protesters in Chicago. He was terminated and is now fighting for his job back.
We also talk with Jack Heyman, retired ILWU Local 10 member former ITF Agent about the role of the police in the labor movement.
Additional media:
Defense Campaign For ATU 241 Bus Driver Erek Slater
https://www.change.org/p/chicago-transit-authority-drop-all-charges-and-reinstate-chicago-bus-driver-erek-slater?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_22860526_en-US%3Av4&recruiter=1123370684&recruited_by_id=dcc875c0-b5be-11ea-9af4-19701e610203&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial
CTA bus driver alleges he was disciplined for organizing against transporting police
https://chi.streetsblog.org/2020/06/09/cta-bus-driver-alleges-he-was-disciplined-for-organizing-against-transporting-police/?fbclid=IwAR3g7ChNmNm7h2eopzJ2IjK_rkUQZ7Eh-yAX9025-yVmeDUnM2tmL3YazSY
ATU 1005 Union President Says Minneapolis Is Trying to Punish Transit Workers Who Wouldn’t Help the Police
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22590/bus-workers-atu-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest-solidarity?link_id=2&can_id=2787c928536944be51dc3490ab96c045&source=email-get-ready-for-janus-20-how-to-make-your-union-do-things-2&email_referrer=email_831088&email_subject=extra-minneapolis-is-punishing-transit-workers-who-wouldnt-help-the-police-time-for-the-ceo-to-start-making-sacrifices-too
Kids Who Die- Why Cop Guilds. and Worker Unions Are Not Compatible
https://workersandcopsaredifferent.com/2020/06/08/kids-who-die/?fbclid=IwAR0hNRtVPKRwSsJGb8es6XXa0Vxu-UURP0F_k766F7stCUVV_ZVi0qzT4as
Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la
National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573
Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network