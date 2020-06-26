WorkWeek looks at the role of the police, police terror, labor and the AFL-CIO. The police have been expelled from the MLK Jr. Labor Council in Seattle after a debate and participants discuss the issue. Also WorkWeek looks at termination of Chicago ATU 241 bus driver and Executive Board member Erek Slater.

WorkWeek on 6/26/2020 looks at the struggle in the labor movement about the role of police in the unions.A campaign is now taking place to remove police unions from the AFL-CIO. We interview past ILWU Local 52 president & A. Philip Randolph Seattle Chapter president Gabriel Prawl and SeattleILWU Local 19 member Leith Kahl about the fight in the Martin Luther King Jr. Labor Council in Seattle to kick out the police union.They discuss the struggle at the Labor Council where they won the vote to remove the police union. WorkWeek also interviews Erek Slater, a Chicago bus driver who is on the executive board of ATU 241 and was removed from his job while having a discussion with his fellow workers about the use of union bus drivers to ferry arrested BLM protesters in Chicago. He was terminated and is now fighting for his job back.We also talk with Jack Heyman, retired ILWU Local 10 member former ITF Agent about the role of the police in the labor movement.