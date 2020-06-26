top
Related Categories: U.S. | En Español | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/28/2020
'The Condor & The Eagle' New Film & Discussion on Climate & Indigenous Rights (online)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 28
Time 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Univeralist Association
Location Details
Online/virtual
SCREENING & DISCUSSION OF THE NEW RELEASE 'THE CONDOR & THE EAGLE'

Come together virtually as people of conscience to watch this award-winning documentary, hear from the filmmakers & protagonists, and unite in the movement for Indigenous rights and climate justice.

SUNDAY, June 28th @ 3-5:30 PT (4-6:30 MT / 5-7:30 CT / 6-8:30 ET)

SLIDING-SCALE TICKETS

There is a suggested $1-100 sliding scale donation (avg. $25). Funds raised go to The Condor & The Eagle "No More Sacrificed Communities!" Impact Campaign, and UU-Indigenous partnerships for climate justice. Please give generously according to your financial context:

https://uuministry4earth.z2systems.com/np/clients/uuministry4earth/donation.jsp?campaign=85&

SPEAKERS:

--Casey Camp-Horinek, Film Protagonist, Ponca Nation of Oklahoma
--Bryan Parras, Film Protagonist, Houston, Texas
--Yudith Azareth, Film Protagonist, Houston, TX & New Orleans,
--Clément Guerra, Film Co-Director & Impact Campaign Producer
--Aly Tharp, Event Host; Executive Producer; Program Director of UU Ministry for Earth
____________________________________________________________

en español:

UNA PROYECCIÓN MULTI-RELIGIOSA DE 'EL CÓNDOR Y EL ÁGUILA'

Unirse virtualmente como personas de fe y conciencia para ver este documental premiado, eschuchar a las cineastas y protagonistas, y unir a la comunidad religioso en el movimiento para los derechos indígenas y la justicia climática.

DOMINGO, el 28 de Junio
3-5:30 PT/ 4-6:30 MT/ 5-7:30 CT/ 6- 8:30 ET

BILLETES DE ESCALA VARIABLE

Hay una donación sugerida de $1-100 USD de escala variable (el monto promedio es $25); por favor donar generosamente según su situación financiera. DONAR AQUÍ:

https://uuministry4earth.z2systems.com/np/clients/uuministry4earth/donation.jsp?campaign=85&
____________________________________________________________

CO-HOSTED BY (LOS MODERADORES SON)
Interfaith Power & Light
(Poder y Luz Interreligioso)

Unitarian Universalist Ministry for Earth
(Ministerio de la Tierra Universalista Unitario)

Unitarian Church in Charleston
(Iglesia unitaria en Charleston)

UU Congregation of Las Vegas
(Congregación UU de Las Vegas)

Side With Love - Unitarian Universalist Association
(Acordar Con Amor - Asociación del Universalista Unitario )

Diverse Revolutionary UU Multi-Cultural Ministries (DRUUMM) Native Caucus
(Ministerios Multicultural Revolucionario Diverso Universalista Unitario Grupo Nativo)

GreenFaith Colorado Front Range Circle
(La FeVerde Grupo de Colorado)

Earth Ministry
(El Ministerio de la Tierra)

Kentucky Interfaith Power & Light
(Poder y luz interreligioso de Kentucky)

Instituto de la bienaventurada Virgen María (Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary)
condor.jpg
For more event information: https://thecondorandtheeagle.com/unitarian...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 26th, 2020 11:42 AM
DIRECT RSVP: Register to get Film Event Web Link HereUU Ministry for EarthFriday Jun 26th, 2020 3:05 PM
ARTICLE: Eco Justice Film Building Solidarity in Midst of Racial & Health CrisisEcoWatchFriday Jun 26th, 2020 2:31 PM
