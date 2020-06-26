



Come together virtually as people of conscience to watch this award-winning documentary, hear from the filmmakers & protagonists, and unite in the movement for Indigenous rights and climate justice.



SUNDAY, June 28th @ 3-5:30 PT (4-6:30 MT / 5-7:30 CT / 6-8:30 ET)



SLIDING-SCALE TICKETS



There is a suggested $1-100 sliding scale donation (avg. $25). Funds raised go to The Condor & The Eagle "No More Sacrificed Communities!" Impact Campaign, and UU-Indigenous partnerships for climate justice. Please give generously according to your financial context:



https://uuministry4earth.z2systems.com/np/clients/uuministry4earth/donation.jsp?campaign=85&



SPEAKERS:



--Casey Camp-Horinek, Film Protagonist, Ponca Nation of Oklahoma

--Bryan Parras, Film Protagonist, Houston, Texas

--Yudith Azareth, Film Protagonist, Houston, TX & New Orleans,

--Clément Guerra, Film Co-Director & Impact Campaign Producer

--Aly Tharp, Event Host; Executive Producer; Program Director of UU Ministry for Earth

____________________________________________________________



en español:



UNA PROYECCIÓN MULTI-RELIGIOSA DE 'EL CÓNDOR Y EL ÁGUILA'



Unirse virtualmente como personas de fe y conciencia para ver este documental premiado, eschuchar a las cineastas y protagonistas, y unir a la comunidad religioso en el movimiento para los derechos indígenas y la justicia climática.



DOMINGO, el 28 de Junio

3-5:30 PT/ 4-6:30 MT/ 5-7:30 CT/ 6- 8:30 ET



BILLETES DE ESCALA VARIABLE



Hay una donación sugerida de $1-100 USD de escala variable (el monto promedio es $25); por favor donar generosamente según su situación financiera. DONAR AQUÍ:



https://uuministry4earth.z2systems.com/np/clients/uuministry4earth/donation.jsp?campaign=85&

____________________________________________________________



CO-HOSTED BY (LOS MODERADORES SON)

Interfaith Power & Light

(Poder y Luz Interreligioso)



Unitarian Universalist Ministry for Earth

(Ministerio de la Tierra Universalista Unitario)



Unitarian Church in Charleston

(Iglesia unitaria en Charleston)



UU Congregation of Las Vegas

(Congregación UU de Las Vegas)



Side With Love - Unitarian Universalist Association

(Acordar Con Amor - Asociación del Universalista Unitario )



Diverse Revolutionary UU Multi-Cultural Ministries (DRUUMM) Native Caucus

(Ministerios Multicultural Revolucionario Diverso Universalista Unitario Grupo Nativo)



GreenFaith Colorado Front Range Circle

(La FeVerde Grupo de Colorado)



Earth Ministry

(El Ministerio de la Tierra)



Kentucky Interfaith Power & Light

(Poder y luz interreligioso de Kentucky)



