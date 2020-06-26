top
Tackling Anti-Blackness in Immigrant Communities Discussion w/ United We Dream
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 02
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnited We Dream & others
Emailinfo [at] unitedwedream.org
Location Details
Online
Let’s Talk About It : Anti-Blackness in Immigrant Communities

Host: Untied We Dream

When: Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWeDream/

Twitter announcement: https://twitter.com/UNITEDWEDREAM/status/1276287846177964032

It’s time to talk about anti-Blackness in our immigrant communities!

We're partnering with movement leaders across the country for a call to talk through how racism & anti-Blackness shows up in immigrant communities. We're building power to fight anti-Blackness in our homes and in our social spaces.

During our call, we will help you understand how racism & anti-Blackness shows up in immigrant communities. We will share information and practices on how to fight anti-Blackness in your home and in your community. We’ll also hear from immigrant leaders from across the movement about how they are advancing racial justice and creating pro-Black, anti-racists spaces.

Join us as we discuss why the fight for immigrant justice, including abolishing ICE and fighting against the Deportation Force, is a fight for racial justice.

RSVP at the Action Network link below.
For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/lets-talk...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 26th, 2020 9:33 AM
