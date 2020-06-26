



Host: Untied We Dream



When: Thursday, July 2, 2020 @ 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



Livestream:



Twitter announcement:



It’s time to talk about anti-Blackness in our immigrant communities!



We're partnering with movement leaders across the country for a call to talk through how racism & anti-Blackness shows up in immigrant communities. We're building power to fight anti-Blackness in our homes and in our social spaces.



During our call, we will help you understand how racism & anti-Blackness shows up in immigrant communities. We will share information and practices on how to fight anti-Blackness in your home and in your community. We’ll also hear from immigrant leaders from across the movement about how they are advancing racial justice and creating pro-Black, anti-racists spaces.



Join us as we discuss why the fight for immigrant justice, including abolishing ICE and fighting against the Deportation Force, is a fight for racial justice.



