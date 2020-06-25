Wednesday | July 1st | 5 PM
Meet at Monterey Park in Capitola
Wear a mask | Maintain social distancing
@bellagmo
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7490255858...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 10:53 PM
