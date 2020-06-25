We are Bay Area Hospitality for Black Lives (BAHBL), a coalition that calls for the hospitality industry to actively practice anti-racism. BAHBL is committed to addressing and combatting the racial disparities that are perpetuated daily in our country, our community, and our workplaces.



Please join us us in solidarity at 1pm on Tuesday, June 30th at the William McKinley statue (277 Baker St.) in the Panhandle for a socially distanced gathering. We will begin with a short opening program that highlights the changes we believe are necessary in our industry and will continue with a march through the Western Addition neighborhood in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CB3fe6oBJ98/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 7:36 PM