We are Bay Area Hospitality for Black Lives (BAHBL), a coalition that calls for the hospitality industry to actively practice anti-racism. BAHBL is committed to addressing and combatting the racial disparities that are perpetuated daily in our country, our community, and our workplaces.
Please join us us in solidarity at 1pm on Tuesday, June 30th at the William McKinley statue (277 Baker St.) in the Panhandle for a socially distanced gathering. We will begin with a short opening program that highlights the changes we believe are necessary in our industry and will continue with a march through the Western Addition neighborhood in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/30/2020
|BAHBL Join Us! Solidarity Rally and March for Black Lives
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 30
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area Hospitality for Black Lives
|Location Details
|William McKinley statue (277 Baker St.) to Alamo Square Park
|
For more event information: https://www.instagram.com/p/CB3fe6oBJ98/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 7:36 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network