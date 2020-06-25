From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|4th of July SF Car Caravan: "Defund Police, Defund Pentagon, Fund Life!"
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 04
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Codepink, Extiction Rebellion, VFP, more
|Location Details
|Meet up 2pm at SF City Hall, Polk St. between Grove & McAllister; Caravan to Stop 1: Defund Police, Black Lives Matter street painting, Fulton & Webster; Caravan to Stop 2: Defund Pentagon, Nancy Pelosi's House, Broadway @ Divisadero; Caravan to Stop 3: Fund Life!, Bayview Hunters Point.
|
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/sf_indep_from_war...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 5:16 PM
