Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 7/ 4/2020
4th of July SF Car Caravan: "Defund Police, Defund Pentagon, Fund Life!"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 04
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorCodepink, Extiction Rebellion, VFP, more
Location Details
Meet up 2pm at SF City Hall, Polk St. between Grove & McAllister; Caravan to Stop 1: Defund Police, Black Lives Matter street painting, Fulton & Webster; Caravan to Stop 2: Defund Pentagon, Nancy Pelosi's House, Broadway @ Divisadero; Caravan to Stop 3: Fund Life!, Bayview Hunters Point.
Codepink, Extinction Rebellion, Veterans for Peace and more San Francisco 4th of July Liberty Caravan: Defund Police, Defund War, Fund Life! Speakers and actions at each stop. 2pm, SF City Hall, Polk St.: Meet up, decorate cars, get instructions and route map Defund Police: Black Lives Matter street painting, Fulton & Webster Defund Pentagon: Nancy Pelosi's House, Broadway & Divisadero Fund Life!: Bayview Hunters Point Picnic following featuring homemade organic PIES and lemonade. Find details at https://www.codepink.org/sf_indep_from_war_2020 and Codepink Golden Gate Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1012087835893051/
sm_july4_2020.jpg
original image (1200x630)
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/sf_indep_from_war...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 5:16 PM
