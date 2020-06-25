top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/26/2020
Juneteenth Farm to Fork Friday - California State Capitol
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 26
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
EmailBlackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Phone916-346-3327
Location Details
11th and L Street
Across from California State Capitol Building
Sacramento, CA
California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is a leading author of our National Juneteenth Holiday, today Idaho Republican Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 U.S. senators in introducing S. 4019.

If approved by Congress, and signed by President Donald Teump, the federal government would observe the holiday celebrating Freedom at the end of the US Civil War.

"Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States." "The period of slavery in America stained our nation's promise of liberty and justice for all by enslaving captive prisioners of war beginning as early as 1442.

Juneteenth celebrates an end to the US Civil War
and honors the unique role played by the United States Colored Troops,

Today, we are beginning to fully acknowledge this shameful period, and highlight the contributions of Pan Africans in the journey to become American citizens.

Our National Juneteenth Holiday will mark a renewed commitment to ensure the reality of equality, inclusion and opportunity for all Americans.

Juneteenth was observed on June 19, 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger and iver 3,000 U.S.C.T. secured Galveston Island, Texas the final Confederate Port during the US Civil War.

The news of freedom came nearly two-and-a-half years because of stiff Confederate soldiers on the battfield. Two months after President Abraham Lincoln had death, the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced throughout the western frontier all the way to California with Calvary Colored Troops, later to become the famed Buffalo Soldiers in July 1866

The following year, June 19, 1866 was celebrated as the anniversary of Feeedom. Since then, Juneteeth has been an agreed upon National Holiday celebrated across the country for the past 155 years.

California is among 47 states, and the District of Columbia that recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or a day of observance.

In 2021, we are hopeful under Governor Gavin Newsom Administration our "California Grown"' specialty crops and fine wines will be featured at National Juneteenth events globally.

As Regional Director, National Jineteenth Observance Foundation, Inc. it is an honor an privilege to showcase, since 1849, our unique journey towards freedom in the Great State of California; the State of Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and our Pacific Island terrorities.

#AllThingsJuneteenth

sm_img_5528.jpg
original image (768x960)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 3:21 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1053.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code