California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is a leading author of our National Juneteenth Holiday, today Idaho Republican Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 U.S. senators in introducing S. 4019.



If approved by Congress, and signed by President Donald Teump, the federal government would observe the holiday celebrating Freedom at the end of the US Civil War.



"Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States." "The period of slavery in America stained our nation's promise of liberty and justice for all by enslaving captive prisioners of war beginning as early as 1442.



Juneteenth celebrates an end to the US Civil War

and honors the unique role played by the United States Colored Troops,



Today, we are beginning to fully acknowledge this shameful period, and highlight the contributions of Pan Africans in the journey to become American citizens.



Our National Juneteenth Holiday will mark a renewed commitment to ensure the reality of equality, inclusion and opportunity for all Americans.



Juneteenth was observed on June 19, 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger and iver 3,000 U.S.C.T. secured Galveston Island, Texas the final Confederate Port during the US Civil War.



The news of freedom came nearly two-and-a-half years because of stiff Confederate soldiers on the battfield. Two months after President Abraham Lincoln had death, the Emancipation Proclamation was enforced throughout the western frontier all the way to California with Calvary Colored Troops, later to become the famed Buffalo Soldiers in July 1866



The following year, June 19, 1866 was celebrated as the anniversary of Feeedom. Since then, Juneteeth has been an agreed upon National Holiday celebrated across the country for the past 155 years.



California is among 47 states, and the District of Columbia that recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or a day of observance.



In 2021, we are hopeful under Governor Gavin Newsom Administration our "California Grown"' specialty crops and fine wines will be featured at National Juneteenth events globally.



As Regional Director, National Jineteenth Observance Foundation, Inc. it is an honor an privilege to showcase, since 1849, our unique journey towards freedom in the Great State of California; the State of Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and our Pacific Island terrorities.



