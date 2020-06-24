top
"No Layoffs" "Stop The Greed" Frontline UCSF Workers Protest Cutbacks In Middle Of Covid
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 24th, 2020 3:42 PM
UCSF AFSCME 3299 Frontline healthcare workers and other union members from UC rallied and protested against the 3,000 cutbacks by UC management and regents. These cutbacks in the midst of a major pandemic will not only threaten the workers the care of the patients and the public.
sm_afscme_ucsf_black_worker_cutbacks_6-24_20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic the UC management is laying off 3,000 frontline workers at UC hospitals throughout the state of California. UC workers at UCS on 6/24/20 talk about how they are being effected and how it will effect the patients and public.

AFSCME 3299 also charged that UC has over $10 billion in additional funds that they can use and also they are continuing the massive construction going on while frontline workers face layoffs.

Governor Gavin Newsom who is also on the board of regents has also not spoken out about the cutbacks despite the fact that the pandemic is continuing in California with a covid cases peaking throughout the state.

Workers also talk about the systemic racism at UC where most of the regents are. white and the management is targeting Black, Latino and Asian workers who are most vulnerable.

UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic-"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

National Nurses United Response To COVID-19
https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/covid-19

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

Coronavirus, Worker Dangers & Crisis In CA with Dr. Larry Rose Former Medical Director Cal-OSHA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8VZ6EuI6kQ

IUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. Week
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4Un-RER6lU'

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/UZb5nQ8UKYE
§UCSF AFSCME 3299 Healthcare Workers Protest Cutbacks
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Jun 24th, 2020 3:42 PM
sm_afscmei_3299_ucsf_cutbacks_rally._6-24-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF AFSCME 3299 healthcare workers and other unionists protested the 3,000 cuts by the University of California management and regents. These cutbacks will mostly hit frontline workers who are Black and Latino. Workers talked about the systemic racism by the UCSF management and regents who are mostly white appointed by former Governor Brown and Governor Gavin Newsom. They also said that Newsom has remained silent about mass. layoff of healthcare workers in the middle of a pandemic.
https://youtu.be/UZb5nQ8UKYE
