PEACEFUL PROTEST
#BLACKLIVESMATTER
March to SCPD, moment of silence, open mic
POWER TO THE PEOPLE
Amplify the voices of our Black and Brown brothers and sisters
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/27/2020
|Peaceful Protest for Black Lives Matter
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 27
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Peaceful Protest for Black Lives Matter
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Clock Tower
Pacific Ave. and Water St., Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 24th, 2020 1:07 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network