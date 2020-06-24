The San Francisco/Bay Area Chapter of Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition and the Palestinian Youth Movement and the Palestine Action Network call upon all Palestinians and supporters of freedom, equality, and justice - in Palestine and around the world, to protest the planned annexation of more Palestinian land. We call on the Palestinian community, and those engaged in indigenous/anti-colonial, anti-racist/anti-white supremacist struggles against state violence and racial oppression, to link arms and struggle together in an act of international solidarity!
On July 1st, Israel is set to begin the formal annexation of 30% of the West Bank. The West Bank has been occupied since 1967 and the settlements that exist there already are illegal by international law. These further encroachments on Palestinian land are unacceptable. Annexation is nothing new in Occupied Palestine; the entire Zionist project has depended on land and resource theft, the displacement of indigenous Palestinians, military occupation, imprisonment, and colonial violence. The continued expansions of Jewish-only settlements on occupied land, the US embassy move to Jerusalem, the so-called "Deal of the Century", and the formalization of annexation are the latest manifestations of Zionist colonial rule.
We will meet at San Francisco Civic Center and drive to 456 Montgomery St. San Francisco, CA, 94104.
Endorsed by:
Al-Awda, Palestine Right to Return Coalition
Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM)
Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
Palestine Action Network (PAN)
Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER)
NorCal - International Solidarity Movement
Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network
Jewish Voice for Peace - Bay Area
US Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (USACBI)
Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism (QUIT!)
International Jewish AntiZionist Network (IJAN)
Students for Justice in Palestine - UC Berkeley
Bears For Palestine - UC Berkeley
Socialist Viewpoint magazine
Peoples Alliance
Communist Workers League - Bay Area
Workers World Party - Bay Area
Socialist Action
