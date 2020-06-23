This feature-length documentary from 2005 focuses on the efforts by troops in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War to oppose the war effort by peaceful demonstration and fragging their officers. The racism in the military and the use of the military by Trump to crush mass protests have important lessons to working people and veterans.
Following the film there will be a panel of working class veterans during Vietnam and later.
David Ewing, Michael Wong and Ricardo Ortiz will be present.
Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
A complete listing of the monthlong Laborfest July 2020 program schedule is a available at this website https://laborfest.net/.
LaborFest 2020: Film: "Sir, No Sir" – The GI Movement to End the Vietnam War
|Date
|Friday July 03
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Herb Mintz
|Location Details
|This is a internet Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to participate. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/film-sir-no-si...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 4:40 PM
