Workers World Media director in South Africa, Martin Jansen, screens a video documentary on the effect of COVID-19 in South Africa and the systemic problems that worker face. Despite the promises of the Freedom Charter public health care for all is still not a reality for the working class of South Africa.
Discussion after the screening with Martin Jansen
Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 7/ 2/2020
|LaborFest 2020: South Africa & COVID & Class struggle
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 02
|Time
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Herb Mintz
|Location Details
|This is a internet Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
|
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/s-africa-covid...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 4:30 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network