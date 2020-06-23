Workers World Media director in South Africa, Martin Jansen, screens a video documentary on the effect of COVID-19 in South Africa and the systemic problems that worker face. Despite the promises of the Freedom Charter public health care for all is still not a reality for the working class of South Africa.



Discussion after the screening with Martin Jansen



