Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
LaborFest 2020: Art Show – The Future Challenges Us Now
Date Wednesday July 01
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorHerb Mintz
Location Details
This is a internet Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
This is a free event curated by Duckworth

Artists were asked to address the nature and agency of work in a world rapidly transformed by pandemic and changing through political, societal and technological prerogatives. Several artists focus here on the interconnections between labor and technology, or the seemingly dissociated realms of labor, environment, political structures, and personal agency, the fabric of the whole calling for unity of vision and collective energy to harness these changes into holistic breakthroughs.

Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/art-show-the-f...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 4:20 PM
