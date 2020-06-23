LaborFest 2020 - Labor: Resist, Revolt, Building a New Future by Herb Mintz

Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 4:05 PM

LaborFest opens its 27th annual festival on July 1, 2020 with a month of timely events inspired by local and international labor activists and labor history. The program schedule includes both international and local films and videos, a labor history walk and bike tour, lectures, forums, readings, theatrical and musical performances. Most events are free of charge but donations by the public will be accepted.