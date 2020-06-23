From the Open-Publishing Calendar
LaborFest 2020 - Labor: Resist, Revolt, Building a New Future
LaborFest opens its 27th annual festival on July 1, 2020 with a month of timely events inspired by local and international labor activists and labor history. The program schedule includes both international and local films and videos, a labor history walk and bike tour, lectures, forums, readings, theatrical and musical performances. Most events are free of charge but donations by the public will be accepted.
LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no printed program booklet and all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at https://laborfest.net/. Events will be available through YouTube or Facebook using a web address provided in the program schedule. Live Zoom based events will require preregistration if you want to participate. Events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19 related issues. Check our website at https://laborfest.net/ prior to each event.
In this year’s program, LaborFest will continue to commemorate the San Francisco General Strike of 1934 and the Oakland General Strike of 1946. Speakers will analyze the on-going struggle over the future of The Victor Arnoutoff murals. Angel Island and the Pandemic of 1919; Labor Story Telling; Meatpackers, Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle and Slave Labor; AB5, Tech Robber Barons and Slavery; a virtual global art gallery presentation; Science, Labor and Covid-19; St Francis Square and Coop Housing and a History of Labor Parties in the U.S., are events also included in the program. The FilmWorks United International Working Class Film and Video Festival will screen films and videos online. Directors will be present to introduce some of the films via Zoom.
LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and other organizations that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.
