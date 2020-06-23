top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 6/26/2020
The Stonewall Inn: Birthplace of the LGBTQ+ Rights Movement (online)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 26
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online on YouTube
The Stonewall Inn: Birthplace of the LGBTQ+ Rights Movement

Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 11:00 AM - Noon PT

Tune in on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SanFranciscoLibrary

More Info: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/06/26/learn-birthplace-lgbtq-rights-movement-stonewall-inn

Celebrate Pride's 50th Anniversary with the National Park Service. Catch scenes of NPS rangers and the Roving Ranger in the SF Pride Parade in 2016. Also, hear the moving personal story of the first NPS Ranger Jamie Adams at Stonewall National Monument and the importance of this location in the struggle for civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

ABOUT: Stonewall Inn National Monument (https://www.nps.gov/ston/index.htm)

Stonewall is regarded by many as the single most important catalyst for the dramatic expansion of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

The Stonewall Inn, a bar located in Greenwich Village, New York City, was the scene of an uprising against police repression that led to a key turning point in the struggle for the civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) Americans. In a pattern of harassment of LGBTQ+ establishments, the New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn in the early hours of Saturday, June 28, 1969.

The initial raid and the riot that ensued in response led to six days of demonstrations and conflicts with law enforcement outside the bar, in nearby Christopher Park, and along neighboring streets. At its peak, the crowds included several thousand people.

Before the 1960s almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ+) person was illegal. New York City laws against homosexual activities were particularly harsh. The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969 is a milestone in the quest for LGBTQ+ civil rights and provided momentum for a movement.

Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, and portions of the surrounding neighborhood were declared a national monument on June 24, 2016 by former President Barack Obama.

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/06/24/presidential-proclamation-establishment-stonewall-national-monument
sm_nature_boost_stonewall.jpg
original image (1990x995)
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 1:13 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1053.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code