Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 11:00 AM - Noon PT



Tune in on YouTube:



More Info:



Celebrate Pride's 50th Anniversary with the National Park Service. Catch scenes of NPS rangers and the Roving Ranger in the SF Pride Parade in 2016. Also, hear the moving personal story of the first NPS Ranger Jamie Adams at Stonewall National Monument and the importance of this location in the struggle for civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community.



ABOUT: Stonewall Inn National Monument (



Stonewall is regarded by many as the single most important catalyst for the dramatic expansion of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.



The Stonewall Inn, a bar located in Greenwich Village, New York City, was the scene of an uprising against police repression that led to a key turning point in the struggle for the civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBTQ+) Americans. In a pattern of harassment of LGBTQ+ establishments, the New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn in the early hours of Saturday, June 28, 1969.



The initial raid and the riot that ensued in response led to six days of demonstrations and conflicts with law enforcement outside the bar, in nearby Christopher Park, and along neighboring streets. At its peak, the crowds included several thousand people.



Before the 1960s almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ+) person was illegal. New York City laws against homosexual activities were particularly harsh. The Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969 is a milestone in the quest for LGBTQ+ civil rights and provided momentum for a movement.



Stonewall Inn, Christopher Park, and portions of the surrounding neighborhood were declared a national monument on June 24, 2016 by former President Barack Obama.



https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/06/24/presidential-proclamation-establishment-stonewall-national-monument

