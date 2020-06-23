top
Chronicling San Francisco in the Century Before Stonewall webinar
Date Tuesday June 23
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Chronicling San Francisco in the Century Before Stonewall

Tuesday, 6/23/2020 @ 7:00 - 8:00 PM PT (online)

RSVP: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fEc5IJvATJmyzQGi5SkmIQ

Take a journey through the 100 years leading up to the pivotal Stonewall Rebellion of 1969. Queer historian Jim Van Buskirk presents a visual timeline of the many pioneering individuals, organizations, publications and activities in San Francisco that helped paved the way for the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

The Stonewall Rebellion – a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations led by queer people against a police raid in Greenwich Village, New York – is celebrated worldwide as sparking the modern lesbian and gay civil rights movement.

ABOUT: Jim Van Buskirk

Jim Van Buskirk was the founding Program Manager of the James C. Hormel LGBTQIA Center at the San Francisco Public Library, and currently works as a book group facilitator, writer, editor, public speaker, exhibit curator and collections manager. He co-authored Gay by the Bay: A History of Queer Culture in the San Francisco Bay Area and Celluloid San Francisco, and co-edited Identity Envy: Wanting to Be Who We're Not and Love, Castro Street: Reflections of San Francisco. He has contributed to various newspapers, magazines, anthologies, websites, blogs and radio broadcasts.
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/06/23/present...

