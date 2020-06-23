



Tuesday, 6/23/2020 @ 7:00 - 8:00 PM PT (online)



RSVP:



Take a journey through the 100 years leading up to the pivotal Stonewall Rebellion of 1969. Queer historian Jim Van Buskirk presents a visual timeline of the many pioneering individuals, organizations, publications and activities in San Francisco that helped paved the way for the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.



The Stonewall Rebellion – a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations led by queer people against a police raid in Greenwich Village, New York – is celebrated worldwide as sparking the modern lesbian and gay civil rights movement.



ABOUT: Jim Van Buskirk



