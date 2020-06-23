top
Virtual Forum: From Stonewall to Minneapolis, it's right to rebel!
Date Friday June 26
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
Register at bit.ly/right-to-rebel
Fifty-one years ago, LGBTQ people fought back against police brutality at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Today we fight again.

A police raid sparked a rebellion that became a movement that has fought for decades for the rights of LGBTQ people and fundamentally changed consciousness in this country.
Today, we are in the third week of a nationwide revolt against racism that has brought a whole new generation of militant leaders into the streets in uprising against racism and police brutality.

From May 25 to Juneteenth, thousands and thousands of people have braved police repression and stood strong in their commitment to challenging racism and police brutality.

Join us for a local Bay Area virtual forum to discuss the incredible developments of the nationwide revolt against racism.

Register at bit.ly/right-to-rebel

For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 12:34 PM
