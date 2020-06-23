Fifty-one years ago, LGBTQ people fought back against police brutality at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. Today we fight again.



A police raid sparked a rebellion that became a movement that has fought for decades for the rights of LGBTQ people and fundamentally changed consciousness in this country.

Today, we are in the third week of a nationwide revolt against racism that has brought a whole new generation of militant leaders into the streets in uprising against racism and police brutality.



From May 25 to Juneteenth, thousands and thousands of people have braved police repression and stood strong in their commitment to challenging racism and police brutality.



Join us for a local Bay Area virtual forum to discuss the incredible developments of the nationwide revolt against racism.



For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

