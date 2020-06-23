



Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT



Meet at Pacific Postal Credit Union, 175 Mendell St, San Francisco, California 94124



Website:



Facebook:



Assemble at noon in front of Pacific Postal Credit Union at 175 Mendell Street in San Francisco. Circle the nearby Processing and Distribution Plant.



The USPS is threatened with job loss, cuts, closures, outsourcing and union-busting as the postal service is experiencing precipitous revenue loss, running out of money by fall.

The Trump administration, the Republican-dominated Postal Board of Governors and the president’s crony, the newly appointed Postmaster General, are seizing the economic crisis as an opportunity to open the road to privatization



June 23 is the day of an American Postal Workers Union-sponsored car caravan in DC

June 23 is the day a million signature petition to fully fund the postal service will be delivered to the U.S. Senate

June 23 is a national day of action in dozens of cities

June 23 is a week after the new Postmaster General takes office.

June 23 is two weeks before the Senate takes up the next stimulus package (with $25 Billion for the postal service in the proposal from the House)



