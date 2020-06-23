SF Car Caravan to Save the Post Office
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT
Meet at Pacific Postal Credit Union, 175 Mendell St, San Francisco, California 94124
Website: https://usmailnotforsale.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Save-Our-Postal-Service-115020400206130/
Assemble at noon in front of Pacific Postal Credit Union at 175 Mendell Street in San Francisco. Circle the nearby Processing and Distribution Plant.
The USPS is threatened with job loss, cuts, closures, outsourcing and union-busting as the postal service is experiencing precipitous revenue loss, running out of money by fall.
The Trump administration, the Republican-dominated Postal Board of Governors and the president’s crony, the newly appointed Postmaster General, are seizing the economic crisis as an opportunity to open the road to privatization
June 23 is the day of an American Postal Workers Union-sponsored car caravan in DC
June 23 is the day a million signature petition to fully fund the postal service will be delivered to the U.S. Senate
June 23 is a national day of action in dozens of cities
June 23 is a week after the new Postmaster General takes office.
June 23 is two weeks before the Senate takes up the next stimulus package (with $25 Billion for the postal service in the proposal from the House)
Republicans must do the right thing and Democrats must not back down!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 6/23/2020
|San Francisco Car Caravan to Save the Post Office
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 23
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|USMailNotForSale.org
|Location Details
|
Pacific Postal Credit Union
175 Mendell St, San Francisco, California 94124
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7060248832...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 8:35 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network