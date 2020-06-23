top
San Francisco Car Caravan to Save the Post Office
Date Tuesday June 23
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUSMailNotForSale.org
Location Details
Pacific Postal Credit Union
175 Mendell St, San Francisco, California 94124
SF Car Caravan to Save the Post Office

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM PDT

Meet at Pacific Postal Credit Union, 175 Mendell St, San Francisco, California 94124

Website: https://usmailnotforsale.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Save-Our-Postal-Service-115020400206130/

Assemble at noon in front of Pacific Postal Credit Union at 175 Mendell Street in San Francisco. Circle the nearby Processing and Distribution Plant.

The USPS is threatened with job loss, cuts, closures, outsourcing and union-busting as the postal service is experiencing precipitous revenue loss, running out of money by fall.
The Trump administration, the Republican-dominated Postal Board of Governors and the president’s crony, the newly appointed Postmaster General, are seizing the economic crisis as an opportunity to open the road to privatization

June 23 is the day of an American Postal Workers Union-sponsored car caravan in DC
June 23 is the day a million signature petition to fully fund the postal service will be delivered to the U.S. Senate
June 23 is a national day of action in dozens of cities
June 23 is a week after the new Postmaster General takes office.
June 23 is two weeks before the Senate takes up the next stimulus package (with $25 Billion for the postal service in the proposal from the House)

Republicans must do the right thing and Democrats must not back down!
§#SaveOurPostalService
by USMailNotForSale.org
Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 8:35 AM
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
