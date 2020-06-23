Chatting with a Conscience-Deaf Council rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 7:12 AM by Robert Norse

The 'No Public, Please" City Council meeting today again has call-in access only, and likely Oral Communications limited to one minute and cut off at the whim of Mayor "I Kneel with the Police Chief" Cummings. I pass on suggested talking points. However, deaf politicians and staffers need large numbers showing up at workplace and home to be convinced. Obediently following do-nothing guidelines will...do nothing.