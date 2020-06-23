Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 7 PM – 7:30 PM



Half hour rally in College Terrace, Palo Alto neighborhood in Solidarity with Postal Workers Union on National Day of Action



870 College Ave. X-street is Cornell St. Palo Alto

Photo here is of our postal worker Luis in neighborhood where we will gather.

Plenty of room for 6 ft Social distancing at this wide intersection with very little traffic....masks required.



The Raging Grannies will dramatize our sentiments with high energy Action...participants can sing and dance along or relax in the shade. Bring a sign of you can. Save the USPS!



June 23 is the day of an American Postal Workers Union-sponsored car caravan in DC

June 23 is the day a million signature petition to fully fund the postal service will be delivered to the U.S. Senate

June 23 is a national day of action in dozens of cities

June 23 is a week after the new Postmaster General, Trump crony Louis DeJoy takes office.

June 23 is two weeks before the Senate takes up the next stimulus package (with $25 Billion for the postal service in the proposal from the House) For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3069275036...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 2:48 AM