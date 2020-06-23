Join us to have a community discussion to advance racial equity in Santa Clara County. We will organize a response to the militarized Police activities that have resulted in numerous arrests (including Sharat Lin), injuries, and escalated violence at nonviolent protests around racially targeted police brutality and misconduct.
We hope to collectively create a list of actions and next steps to continue to protect those activists and organizers on the front lines.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & PrisonsView events for the week of 6/23/2020
|Community Meeting on Police Response at Protests
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 23
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|San José Peace and Justice Center
|michele [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|Location Details
|
Zoom online meeting
Register in advance for this meeting: https://bit.ly/ComMtg0623 (or https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApd-yvrjIvGtIy2_uCkP4yNI3-5dheaEDs)
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
|
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 2:01 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network