Join us to have a community discussion to advance racial equity in Santa Clara County. We will organize a response to the militarized Police activities that have resulted in numerous arrests (including Sharat Lin), injuries, and escalated violence at nonviolent protests around racially targeted police brutality and misconduct.



We hope to collectively create a list of actions and next steps to continue to protect those activists and organizers on the front lines.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 2:01 AM