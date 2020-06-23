top
Community Meeting on Police Response at Protests
Date Tuesday June 23
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSan José Peace and Justice Center
Emailmichele [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Location Details
Zoom online meeting
Register in advance for this meeting: https://bit.ly/ComMtg0623 (or https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApd-yvrjIvGtIy2_uCkP4yNI3-5dheaEDs)

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Join us to have a community discussion to advance racial equity in Santa Clara County. We will organize a response to the militarized Police activities that have resulted in numerous arrests (including Sharat Lin), injuries, and escalated violence at nonviolent protests around racially targeted police brutality and misconduct.

We hope to collectively create a list of actions and next steps to continue to protect those activists and organizers on the front lines.
For more event information: https://sanjosepeace.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 23rd, 2020 2:01 AM
