The USPS is facing extinction this coming September. Faced with the duty to pay pensions decades in advance, and with revenues falling amid the coronavirus, the US Postal Service may suffer the fate that Republicans desire - privatization. We must invest in this institution which has provided necessary services in the United States since its very foundation.
Show your support by standing outside the Post Office tomorrow with signs! Support local unions, and call for action to protect our shared interest in a functional, national postal service.
#SaveThePostOffice
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Labor & Workers
|Save Our Postal Service

|Date
|Tuesday June 23
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Save the Post Office
|Location Details
|
United States Postal Service
850 Front Street, Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/Save-Our-Postal-S...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 6:28 PM
