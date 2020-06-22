top
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 6/28/2020
People's March - Unite to Fight
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 28
Time 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJuanita More! & Alex U. Inn
Location Details
1800 Polk Street at Washington, San Francisco, CA 94109
A call for action from Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn. All Black Lives Matter! On Sunday, June 28th, at the site of the very first Pride March, 50 years ago, we will roar our voices in solidarity with our Black, Brown, Indigenous Trans and Queer family, friends, lovers, and neighbors. We stand in protest of racial injustice, police violence, unjust healthcare, and inadequate unemployment relief. We demand changes!

We will show up in droves to denounce and condemn police violence against our communities and raise awareness for the need to abolish and defund police departments, which will allow for funds to be reallocated to social services, mental healthcare providers, and social justice organizations. We will amplify our voices to advocate for healthcare and unemployment relief, as the current pandemic continues to bestow one hardship after another on our BIPOC Communities.

People’s March will be led by an all-Black and Brown committee of Trans and Queer activists, community leaders, artists, and performers.

Gather at 10:30 AM; March to Civic Center at 11 AM. We will begin at Polk and Washington Streets and end at SF Civic Center for the rally.

Join us as we unite to fight for our civil rights!
We will not be silenced!

PLEASE BE RESPONSIBLE. People’s March Organizers ask for you to please be in compliance with our state law to wear a Mask and to remain physically distant by at least 6 feet. Masks will not be provided.
sm_poster_peoples_march.jpg
original image (1380x1795)
For more event information: https://juanitamore.com/events/2020/6/28/p...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 12:55 PM
