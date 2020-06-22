top
protest cheer
Related Categories: California | Racial Justice
Historical Intersection of Race, Protest, and Politics Webinar
Date Tuesday June 23
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Action
Online via zoom
Historical Intersection of Race, Protest, and Politics Webinar

When: June 23 at 5 PM PT

Where: Online at Zoom

RSVP: https://www.womensmarchaction.com/people-politics-drinks

On June 23 at 5 PM Pacific Time, we welcome Dr. Christopher Sebastian Parker, an expert
on civil rights and social movements in the U.S. and a professor of political science at the
University of Washington. Our conversation will take a heavier tone as we explore the historical intersection of race, protest, and politics.

Join us for a critical and timely conversation about the history that has led us to this pivotal moment. The movement for Black liberation – and the reactionary counter-movements to entrench white supremacy – stretch back to the origins of the United States.

ABOUT: Christopher Sebastian Parker, Ph.D.

Dr. Parker has written extensively on the history of race and movements for social change in the United States. His first book took a fresh approach to the contributions of Black veterans in the civil rights movement, and his second examined the beliefs and ideology of the Tea Party. Both books are award-winning with the second being commended with the American Political Science Association's award for the best book in Race, Ethnicity, and Politics

His third book, currently in progress, Haven't We Seen this [Stuff] Before?: The Reactionary Right and the Origins of Contemporary Racial Politics, examines the forebears of the Tea Party, and how their resistance to progress resulted in the present political climate in which America remains mired in racial conflict.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2860228200...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 11:14 AM
