



When: June 23 at 5 PM PT



Where: Online at Zoom



RSVP:



On June 23 at 5 PM Pacific Time, we welcome Dr. Christopher Sebastian Parker, an expert

on civil rights and social movements in the U.S. and a professor of political science at the

University of Washington. Our conversation will take a heavier tone as we explore the historical intersection of race, protest, and politics.



Join us for a critical and timely conversation about the history that has led us to this pivotal moment. The movement for Black liberation – and the reactionary counter-movements to entrench white supremacy – stretch back to the origins of the United States.



ABOUT: Christopher Sebastian Parker, Ph.D.



Dr. Parker has written extensively on the history of race and movements for social change in the United States. His first book took a fresh approach to the contributions of Black veterans in the civil rights movement, and his second examined the beliefs and ideology of the Tea Party. Both books are award-winning with the second being commended with the American Political Science Association's award for the best book in Race, Ethnicity, and Politics



Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 11:14 AM