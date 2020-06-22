top
Protesters Rally, March to Redwood City Jail to Tell Prisoners "We Are Here for You"
by Defund the Police State
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
On June 21, San Mateo County residents cried out in support of diverting funds from police back to the community.
At historic Courthouse Square in Redwood City on Sunday, June 21st, demonstrators came together to say San Mateo County has a racism problem.

They gathered to testify, to mourn, and to demand change in the cities of San Mateo County. After the rally, they marched to the jail in downtown Redwood City.

The rally and march was sponsored by Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America (SVDSA), amongst others. A member of SVDSA said, "the most amazing part was at the jail when half the windows had prisoners looking down at us as we chanted and promised to be there for them...there's a lot we can do to support the people on hunger strike and in the jail in general."

Other organizations sponsoring Sunday's action included Justice for Chinedu, Redwood City Youth for Change, and San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights.


§Long Shadows in front of the historic county courthouse
by Defund the Police State
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwctop.jpeg
original image (3377x2570)
§The Courthouse Square
§The Courthouse Square
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwclopngviewbest.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Assisting Stageside
§Assisting Stageside
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwckokunshiro.jpeg
original image (2819x3023)
§Ten Points
§Ten Points
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwcblackpanther.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
§Kate Amoo of Justice for Chinedu
§Kate Amoo of Justice for Chinedu
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwckate.jpeg
original image (1512x2016)
§Carceral Police
§Carceral Police
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwccarceral.jpg
original image (2078x2049)
§View
§View
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwcwideview.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
§Tech Must Support
§Tech Must Support
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwctech.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
§Old Courthouse Steps
§Old Courthouse Steps
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwckingverygu.jpg
original image (1156x1677)
§Marisol's Son Was Victim of Lack of Funds
by Defund the Police State
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwcmarisol.jpeg
original image (2211x1637)
Marisol's son sought addiction help. He was turned away for lack of space. But we know...the funds are there. They need to be diverted from police to community programs.
§Shrine for Victims of Police Brutality
§Shrine for Victims of Police Brutality
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwctheking3.jpg
original image (1482x1136)
§The March Begins
§The March Begins
Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM
sm_brwcmarch.jpg
original image (1039x1169)
