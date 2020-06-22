Protesters Rally, March to Redwood City Jail to Tell Prisoners "We Are Here for You" by Defund the Police State

Monday Jun 22nd, 2020 4:48 AM

On June 21, San Mateo County residents cried out in support of diverting funds from police back to the community.





At historic Courthouse Square in Redwood City on Sunday, June 21st, demonstrators came together to say San Mateo County has a racism problem.



They gathered to testify, to mourn, and to demand change in the cities of San Mateo County. After the rally, they marched to the jail in downtown Redwood City.



The rally and march was sponsored by Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America (SVDSA), amongst others. A member of SVDSA said, "the most amazing part was at the jail when half the windows had prisoners looking down at us as we chanted and promised to be there for them...there's a lot we can do to support the people on hunger strike and in the jail in general."



Other organizations sponsoring Sunday's action included Justice for Chinedu, Redwood City Youth for Change, and San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights.





