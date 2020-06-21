Juneteenth in Santa Cruz alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Sunday Jun 21st, 2020 10:56 AM by Alex Darocy

Community members in Santa Cruz commemorated Juneteenth this year with a large march from Louden Nelson Center to Santa Cruz City Hall, where speakers were heard.

Reverend Deborah L. Johnson of Inner Light Ministries started off the speeches with a history of the Juneteenth holiday. Other speakers included Valentin Lopez, Chairman of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.





