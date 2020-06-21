top
UNLADYLIKE2020 California Women & the Fight to Vote
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 30
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorKQED
Location Details
Online
UNLADYLIKE2020 California Women & the Vote

Watch vignettes from the series UNLADYLIKE2020 and have a conversation on women that made change happen in California's history!

Date and Time: Tue, June 30, 2020 @ 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

Where: Online

RSVP at the Eventbrite link below

Join KQED, the California Historical Society, and Cal Humanities, for a virtual preview of three animated vignettes from UNLADYLIKE2020, chronicling the lives of powerful women who made significant changes in California’s history.

We will be featuring stories about Lois Weber, the first woman to direct a feature-length film; Tye Leung Schulze, the first Chinese American woman to vote and first Chinese American woman to hold government post; and Charlotta Spears Bass, a newspaper editor, Civil Rights crusader, and the first African American woman to be nominated for Vice President.

After the screening participate in a live conversation with Sandra Rattley (Writer, Director, and Executive Producer of UNLADYLIKE2020) and Susan D. Anderson (Director of Public Programs for the California Historical Society).

About the Series: UNLADYLIKE2020

UNLADYLIKE2020 is an innovative multimedia series featuring diverse and little-known American heroines from the early years of feminism, and the women who now follow in their footsteps, in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage this coming Women's Equality Day on August 26, 2020.

Presenting history in a bold new way, the rich biographies of 26 women who broke barriers in male-dominated fields at the turn of the 20th century, such as science, business, politics, journalism, sports, and the arts, are brought back to life through rare archival imagery, captivating original artwork and animation, and interviews with historians, descendants, and accomplished women of today who reflect upon the influence of these pioneers.
unladylike2020.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unladylike202...

